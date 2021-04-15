Breaking: 13 Killed Over 1,000 People Rendered Homeless In Adamawa

No fewer than thirteen persons are feared killed in Guyuk local government area of Adamawa state following a communal clash between two border communities of Adamawa and Gombe States.

This was made known to Channels Television in a telephone interview by the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency ( ADSEMA) Mohammed Suleiman in Yola the Adamawa state capital.

According to him, the communal clash is a spillover from the crises that erupted in the neighbouring Gombe state between the Waja community of Gombe state and the Lunguda community of Adamawa.

Three villages of Walu, Falu, and Lamza were completely razed down and several people injured as a result of the clash and are receiving medical attention in Guyuk Cottage hospital and other primary healthcare facilities in Guyuk while with severe cases are at the Yola Specialist Hospital receiving treatment.

According to the Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, over one thousand two hundred (1,200) displaced persons are presently being accommodated at the Guyuk Primary School in Guyuk local government area of Adamawa state and more are being registered into the camp for those displaced by the communal clash.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adamawa Command Suleiman Yahya told Channels Television in Yola that they are yet to receive any report of the number of casualties.

He however assured that normalcy has been restored in the affected communities as more security personnel have been deployed to the area.

This is not the first time these two communities have been involved in communal clashes resulting in the burning of villages, loss of many lives, and property worth millions destroyed.

This fresh incidence is coming at the heels of previous clashes between both communities slightly over a year ago resulting in the loss of lives and property.