Eyimofe Selected For New Directors/New Films Festival In New York

Nigerian Drama ‘Eyimofe’ has been selected for the 50th-anniversary edition of the New Directors/New Films Festival in New York.

The movie follows factory worker technician Mofe, played by Jude Akuwudike, and Hairdresser Rosa, played by Temi Ami-Williams, on their quest for what they hope will be a better life on foreign shores. However, things take a sudden shift as Mofe loses his family, while Rosa fails to live up to the expectations and promise she made to Mofe.

Eyimofe, presented by Guardian’s GDN studios, is directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri, who also produced the movie alongside Melissa Adeyemo.

READ ALSO: South African Rapper, AKA Loses Fiancee In Hotel Accident

Eyimofe is being recognized globally among 27 features and 11 short films at the film at Lincoln Center, and the Museum of Modern Art’s virtual cinemas, for representing the present and anticipating the future of cinema.

The film, which has been chosen for other international film festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival and BFI London Film Festival, will be screened alongside other global selections such as Amalia Ulman’s ‘el planeta’ and Theo Anthony‘s ‘All Light, Everywhere.’

The New Directors/New Films festival has seen top directors including Martin Scorsese, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Agnès Varda walk through its Lincoln center, over the past five decades.

Eyimofe will make its Nigerian Premiere at the Ebonylife Place on the 18th of April and its cinematic release on April 23rd.