Nigerian Actress, Writer, Television Personality, and Producer Rachel Bakam has died.

According to a Facebook Post by Audu Maikori, President of Chocolate City Entertainment, he received the news of Bakam’s death.

The Kaduna-born multi-hyphenate began her media career at the Nigerian Television Authority international, where she produced and presented different television programmes like Trends, Saturday Morning, and Style Code. Since then, Bakam has worked with Numatville megacity, African Fashion Reception Paris, and even established Rayzed Media Limited.

Bakam was an advocate for the Development Centre for Africa Development in campaigning against sex trafficking and other forms of modern slavery in Nigeria.

She also appeared in multiple movies including Black Knight, The Last Day, and Dangerous Mission.

Aged, 38, Bakam died at a private hospital in Abuja on April 13th, after a brief illness. She left behind a son, mother, three brothers, and other relatives.