Senate Condemns Killings By Suspected Herdsmen In Ebonyi

Lawmakers in the Senate have condemned the recent killings by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in Ebonyi State.

They also called on the Federal Government and authorities in the state to put appropriate measures in place to forestall the reoccurrence of such an incident.

These formed part of the resolutions of the lawmakers when the issue came up during Wednesday’s plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The lawmakers also resolved to observe a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the various attacks in the affected community.

They direct the police and other relevant security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations into the incident, as well as promptly arrest and prosecute the perpetrators and rescue kidnapped victims that were held captive by the assailants.

The senators asked the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide relief materials to the families of the victims and displaced persons in the affected communities.

They made the resolutions after Senator Sam Egwu cited Order 42 and 52 to seek the leave of the Senate to present a motion.

In the motion seconded by Senator Chukwuka Utazi, Senator Egwu called for the urgent need of the Federal Government’s intervention to end the killings of people in Ebonyi allegedly by herdsmen.

At the plenary presided by Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ayo Akinyelure presented nine petitions from the Office of the President of the Senate.

One of them was a petition from Comrade Nnamdi Onuka of the Academic Union of Research Institutions against one Mr Shama and the Minister of Science and Technology.

Others included a petition from Samuel Olusola against the Nigerian Immigration Service over unlawful dismissal and breach of his fundamental human rights, a petition against the Nigerian Army over unlawful dismissal of 16 soldiers, and a petition against the Nigerian Army over unprofessional conduct and torture meted out against an officer of the Force.