Silence About Chibok Abduction Encourages More Abductions – Aisha Yesufu

One of the co-conveners of the BringBackOurGirls campaign, Aisha Yesufu, has condemned doubters and those who kept quiet over the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls.

Yesufu, in an interview on Channels Television Breakfast, said the silence and doubts of many Nigerians gave abductors boldness to continue attacks on innocent citizens.

“Our silence about Chibok girl’s abduction, our doubts that abduction took place – all of what we did embolden the terrorists to keep kidnapping citizens. It also gave the government enabling environment to abdicate their responsibilities.

“The rescue of our Chibok girls is not a privilege; it is their right as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And when we make demands for them, we are not doing them a favour, we are only doing that which is right,” she said.

The human rights activist stressed that it is the duty of the government to protect its citizens and more efforts should be channeled towards securing their release.

“The primary responsibility of any government is to protect the lives and properties of its citizen. A government that cannot do this is not fit to be called a government.

“So, when it comes to the rescue of our Chibok girls, it is the right of every Nigerian that is taken away to be rescued. The government knows what to do, it is either negation, military action, or both. What we say is that doing nothing is not an option.”

Seven years after the abduction of 276 schoolgirls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno many human rights groups, and campaigners have continued to call for their return.

Although most of the 276 girls escaped or were later released, more than 112 girls are still missing.

The #BringBackOurGirls campaign group has since vowed not to relent in their campaign for the release of the schoolgirls.