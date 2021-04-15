Vandrezzer FC Exits Nigeria National League

The Management of Vandrezzer Football Club of Lagos have announced their decision to withdraw from further participation from all activities of the Nigeria National League with immediate effect.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, their decision to pull out becomes imperative in view of the fact that the management and board of the Nigeria National League as presently constituted has demonstrated enough resolve and communicated same to them in clear terms that the club’s transformation agenda is not in any way needed in the lower tier league.

The statement further reads, “recall that in our bid to reposition the league and open it up to become visible enough to be able to generate revenue in accordance with global best practices; we requested and received written approval from the hierarchy of the Nigeria National League an approval to stream live, all our games home and away. Our intentions were to expose the league to the world, at enormous expense to us and our sponsors, in order for easy marketability and standardization.”

Vandrezzer FC has invested in branding, creating some buzz on matchdays that encourages followership and makes efforts deployed on manpower and equipment in line with industry best practice to deliver quality content in order to promote the league.

Their first game in Ogwash-Ukwu was streamed live using 8 cameras. The club did the same in our week 2 game in Lagos and repeated the process in week 3 at Rojenny stadium in Oba.

Vandrezzer’s week 4 match against Osun United in Osogbo was dramatic. Hoodlums disguised as fans, forcefully gained entrance into the stadium against the directives from the NNL and NCDC on Covid-19 pandemic protocols; attacked the camera crew, vandalized the cables, intimidated players and match officials, and prevented further recording of the game.

The club statement explained the aftermath of the match against Osun United.

“Upon a written protest submitted to the NNL on the matter, and in a landmark decision by the League body, Osun United FC was banished to Ilorin, the result of the match was cancelled and scheduled for a replay while Osun United FC were penalized and asked to bear the costs of vandalized items of our club. To our greatest shock, within days of the decision, the NNL reversed itself upholding the result of the match, and gave three points back to Osun United. With this development, Vandrezzer FC who was the victim of assault and intimidation had to make another payment to register our displeasure over the new decision. We promptly made a written appeal on this decision of the NNL, which as at the time of this release, is yet to be heard.”

Vandrezzer’s branding struggle continued in week 6 in Calabar. Rovers FC refused to allow the technical crew into the U. J. Esuene stadium with more than 2 cameras until a directive from their State Government compelled them to do so eventually. Vandrezzer lost the match 1-0. Samuel Okon’s goal from the spot made the difference for the home side.

On March 24th, the team arrived in Omoku to honour a league match against Go Round FC. The General Manager of Go Round FC, Soni Ubo insisted that Vandrezzer FC must make a payment of One million Naira only (N1,000,000) before they will be given access to the stadium to live stream the match. Officials of Vandrezzer in Omoku contacted the COO of the league, Emmanuel Adesanya of the development on phone, and he advised that they negotiate with Go Round FC since it’s their home game. Vandrezzer pulled out of the match due to the insistence of Go Round FC that they must pay the requested sum.

The NNL issued a fine of N1,000,000:00 to Vandrezzer FC for not staying back at Omoku to play the match and subsequently report whatever eventuality. The club believes that the decision was harsh.

“During the hearing of the matter, in Abuja, the NNL officials failed to acknowledge the main reason why the game was not played which was the insistence on the payment of the sum of One million naira by the Go Round FC. Thus, appearing to have come into the meeting with a predetermined position. It is therefore not so surprising that the same NNL who had issued Vandrezzer FC the authorization letter for streaming her home and away matches, have now through a letter dated 14th April, 2021, awarded a board room 3 points and 3 goals to Go Round FC. This decision is inspite of NNL’s directive to Vandrezzer FC for match streaming and the blatant disregard of the directive by Go Round FC.”