Wike Warns Rivers Residents Against Disrupting LG Election, Announces Restriction Of Movement

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has warned residents of the state against disrupting the local government election scheduled for Saturday, April 17.

Governor Wike in a state-wide broadcast on Thursday directed the police authorities in Rivers to arrest and prosecute anyone caught causing trouble in any part of the state.

The governor said the police and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission have been adequately supported by the state government to discharge their duties effectively.

Governor Wike also announced the restriction of human and vehicular movement from midnight of Friday, April 16 to the end of voting at 5pm on Saturday, April 17, except persons and vehicles on essential duties with genuine means of identification.

In the broadcast, Wike assured the residents that the Rivers state government is determined to create an enabling environment for all citizens to exercise their voting right, but warned that the choice they make on Saturday will determine their future at the grassroots in the next three years.

He equally warned the leadership of the 17 political parties that will participate in the Saturday local government election to ensure their members are law-abiding.

Residents of Rivers State will on Saturday, April 17 elect a new set of chairmen and councillors in the twenty-three local government areas and three hundred and nineteen wards of the state.