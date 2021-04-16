Gunmen Kidnap Traditional Ruler In Ekiti

Gunmen have attacked the palace of the traditional ruler of Ilemeso Ekiti, David Oyewumi, and kidnapped the monarch.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State in south-west Nigeria.

Police authorities confirmed the abduction of the traditional ruler to Channels Television on Friday.

Sunday Abutu, who is the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, explained that the gunmen scaled the fence of the palace and released several gunshots before taking the monarch to an unknown destination.

He, however, stated that police command was undeterred in its determination to overrun crime in the state despite emerging cases of kidnap and ambush.

Thursday’s incident occurred a week after another traditional ruler, Adetutu Ajayi, was attacked by gunmen in the state.

Ajayi, who is the traditional ruler of Ewu Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, was shot by gunmen on Friday last week while on transit to a neighbouring town in Ido/Osi Local Government Area.

After the incident, the monarch was taken to a hospital for treatment while the police command said it had swung into action to unravel those behind the criminal act and bring them to book.