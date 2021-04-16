‘He Won’t Go Against The Players’ – Pogba Compares Solskjaer’s Man-Management To Mourinho’s

Rejuvenated Manchester United star Paul Pogba has criticized former boss Jose Mourinho on his man management techniques, accusing him of leaving players dejected for no reason.

Pogba and Mourinho had a somewhat torrid relationship when the Portuguese controlled the reins at Old Trafford.

With the see saw performance exhibited by the Frenchman and continued criticism from former club legends, the situation worsened to the point that the Portuguese stripped Pogba of the captain’s arm band.

In an interview with Skysports, the French midfielder was full of praise for the current boss, Ole -Gunner Solskjaer and his role in making the team a strong unit.

“What I have now with Ole is different, he wouldn’t go against the players,” the former world cup winner said when asked about this relationship with the current boss.

“He wouldn’t go against the players… Maybe Ole wouldn’t pick them, but it’s not like he puts them on the side like they don’t exist anymore. That’s the difference between Mourinho and Ole.”

The 28-year-old seemed befuddled on how things went sour between he and the current Tottenham boss.

“Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don’t know what happened. That’s the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don’t know. So, yeah,” he stated.

Pogba, whose future at Old Trafford still remains a doubt, believes Mourinho was his usual coy self in evading reality and refusing to admit defeat by criticising Solskjaer’s post-match comments

“If you have to steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed, and like we say in Portugal bread is bread and cheese is cheese, I told Ole already what I think about his comments” when asked on his thoughts about Mourinho’s jibe at Ole.

“We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn’t want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that’s what he does. Everybody knows him, it’s very Mourinho.

Continuing in his praise for the Norwegian, Pogba stated he and once out of favour team mate Luke Shaw have thrived under the current leadership due to his approach

“Maybe [Solskjaer’s methods work] because he is a bit closer to the people,” he said.

“Ole has helped Luke a lot, it was a difficult season with Luke and Mourinho, and he has proved he has the quality he always had and the trust of the manager.”

Pogba will be hoping to close the gap on Manchester City when his side take on Burnley on Sunday.