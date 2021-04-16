Advertisement
How Security Operatives Foiled A Jailbreak At Edo Custodial Centre – NCoS
Security operatives have thwarted an attempted jailbreak by inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ubiaja in Edo State.
Aminu Suleman, who is the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo State Command, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
He explained that the incident occurred on Wednesday following a riot after the inmates refused to return to their cells.
According to the command spokesman, some inmates later instigated others to effect a jailbreak for possible escape after they heard about the incidents at the correctional facilities in Oko and Benin in Edo, as well as the recent attack on the custodial centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
He noted that the riot by the inmates led to violence during which cells, admin blocks, and medical office were damaged, while the inmates bored holes on the perimeter fence in a bid to escape from custody.
Suleman, however, said the jailbreak was foiled by armed personnel of the correctional service, police, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Department of State Services (DSS).
He added that the security personnel overpowered the inmates and took full control of the situation after which the inmates returned to their cells.
The command spokesman stated that no inmate escaped from custody and no life was lost, although some staff and inmates were injured.
Read the full statement below:
JAILBREAK FOILED AT UBIAJA CUSTODIAL CENTRE
Date: 2021/04/16
On Wednesday 14th April 2021, the inmates at Medium Security Custodial Centre Ubiaja attempted a jailbreak. This started as unrest by the inmates refusing to return to their cells on been opened out as it is the routine practice.
Investigations later revealed that some hardened criminals among the inmates instigated others to riot having heard of what happened at Oko, Benin, and Owerri to effect jailbreak for possible escape.
This led to violence, damaging of cells, the admin blocks, medical office, and boring of holes on the perimeter fence in a bid to facilitate their escape from custody.
They were eventually repelled and overpowered due to the re-enforcement of armed personnel of the Correctional Service, the Police Force, Nigerian Army, NSCDC, and the DSS who were deployed to the Custodial center to ensure calm and full control of the situation.
The situation is fully under control with the inmates returned to their cells. No life was lost but some staff and inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and no inmate escaped from custody.
The Controller who was at the Custodial Centre in person thanked the various sister security agencies for the effective synergy and prompt response. This he described as a clear statement to the public that there is a commitment to peace and security in the state.
He therefore also assures the general public of peace and calm of the various custodial centers in Edo state command.
DSC AMINU S. SULEMAN
COMMAND PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
NIGERIAN CORRECTIONAL SERVICE
EDO STATE COMMAND