Insecurity Remains Global, Stop Ethnicising And Politicising It – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), has urged Nigerians to stop ethnicising and politicising insecurity in the country, arguing that security threats remain a global issue.

Keyamo made this call on Friday, in a brief statement shared on his official Twitter page.

While making reference to recent shootings in the US, Keyamo opined that insecurity was a global phenomenon that has affected every country, adding that this threat is not one to be politicized.

“Yet, another mass shooting in the USA today. The statistics in the US is staggering.

“However, it is no excuse for our state of insecurity and it is immoral for us to compare and say ours is even lesser.

“But we should stop ethnicism and politicising what is clearly a global phenomenon,” Keyamo tweeted.