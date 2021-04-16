Music Producer, Four Others Nabbed For Alleged Cybercrime In Uyo

A music producer, Imeh Henshaw Nyong and four others have been arrested for alleged internet fraud in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

They were arrested by operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, according to a statement issued by the spokesman of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren.

Nyong was apprehended alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi and Victor Usun.

EFCC said the suspects, whose ages range between 22 and 25 years, were nabbed in an early morning raid at two locations in the state, based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in cybercrime.

The anti-graft agency said the suspected internet fraudsters were picked at 23 Calabar Itu Road by Urua Ikpa junction, Nyong and the other three were nabbed at 25 Faith Road, Off Ikot Ekpene Road, in the state.

Items recovered from them include one black Lexus E350, one HP laptop, one Canon 16 Tecno Phone, one Dell laptop, one Samsung S7, one Toshiba laptop, one Itell phone, one Samsung S8+, car documents and one International Passport.

Uwujaren said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.