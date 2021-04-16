Ondo Election: Tribunal Fixes April 21 For Judgement

The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal has fixed April 21 to deliver judgement on the petition seeking to upturn the victory of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The three-man panel of judges, led by Justice Umar Abubakar announced this through a notice to all parties in the case. The parties had on 25 February this year adopted their written addresses before the Tribunal.

Eyitayo Jegede, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the electoral victory of Governor Akeredolu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jegede who faulted Akeredolu’s participation at the poll alleged that he and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa of the APC were not validly nominated.

Meanwhile, the defence counsels had pleaded with the court to dismiss Jegede’s petition on several grounds.

According to the counsel to Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa, Akin Olujimi and that of the APC, Lateef Fagbemi, the petitioner had admitted in paragraph 12 of its petition the sponsorship of third and first respondents but failed to prove that they were not validly nominated.

Hence, the tribunal reserved judgement to a date that will be communicated to the parties in the case in April 2021, which it finally fixed on Wednesday, 21st April.