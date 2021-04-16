Refugee Intake: Biden To Keep Low Limit Set By Trump Administration

President Joe Biden is delaying plans for a big expansion in the number of refugees allowed into the United States and will instead maintain the historically low ceiling of 15,000 people, a senior administration official said Friday.

Biden had previously said he wanted to allow up to 60,000 refugees to enter the country, but is keeping the strict limit set by his predecessor Donald Trump due to the need to “rebuild” the program and deal with pandemic-related complications, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

More to follow . . .