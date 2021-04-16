Advertisement

Refugee Intake: Biden To Keep Low Limit Set By Trump Administration

Channels Television  
Updated April 16, 2021
US President Joe Biden makes a statement of a police shooting in Minnesota in the Oval Office of the White House after a meeting with members of Congress about the American Jobs Plan April 12, 2021, in Washington, DC.  Brendan Smialowski / AFP

 

President Joe Biden is delaying plans for a big expansion in the number of refugees allowed into the United States and will instead maintain the historically low ceiling of 15,000 people, a senior administration official said Friday.

Biden had previously said he wanted to allow up to 60,000 refugees to enter the country, but is keeping the strict limit set by his predecessor Donald Trump due to the need to “rebuild” the program and deal with pandemic-related complications, said the official, who asked not to be identified.

 

