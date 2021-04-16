Twitter’s Decision To Locate HQ In Ghana Is A ‘No Issue,’ Says Ruling APC 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says Twitter’s decision to set up its African base in Ghana is a purely business move by the social media giant, countering critics who claimed the government’s inability to provide a conducive business environment led to the development.

“Flowing from a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), our response to Twitter’s decision to cite its African operations in Ghana is simple,” it said on Thursday after the opposition party accused the APC of having a poor understanding of governance following Twitter’s decision.

“The decision or rationale of private concerns, particularly businesses on where to cite their operations is their exclusive preserve. It is a no issue!”

Nigeria as Africa’s Biggest Economy, Remains A Top Investment Destination pic.twitter.com/w0zzQYsIB8 — APC Nigeria (@OfficialAPCNg) April 15, 2021

While slamming the PDP for celebrating “a missed business prospects,” the APC in a statement issued by its National Secretary of its Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said the PDP does not mean well for the country.

READ ALSO: DR Congo Starts Countdown To End Of Ebola Outbreak

“It is exhausting and depressing highlighting PDP’s ignominious past. The APC will rather consolidate and focus on how Nigeria is finally getting it right under President Muhammadu Buhari,” the party formed in 2014 added in a release it captioned ‘Nigeria as Africa’s Biggest Economy, Remains A Top Investment Destination.’

The social media company while announcing the move on Monday, cited Ghana’s support of free speech, online freedom and open internet for its decision despite the massive number of users of the platform in Nigeria (pegged at 39.6 million, according to NOI poll, a number which is more than Ghana’s population).

But the APC defended the government, reeling out major achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in ensuring the country becomes the toast of investors.

READ ALSO: Twitter To Set Up Its African Base In Ghana

“Nigeria is on the right trajectory and the PDP cannot wish away these solid achievements,” the APC explained.

As the country battles fake news, disinformation and hate speech, the APC is calling on Twitter and other social media firms to be frontline fighters, referencing the roles of new media platforms in the 2020 US presidential poll.

“We expect no less in Nigeria from social media operators,” the party said.