Funeral Service Held For Queen Elizabeth II’s Husband, Prince Philip

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2021
Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (C) and Britain’s Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (R) lead the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.  (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP)

 

Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday, as his coffin was taken to his funeral, followed slowly by his grieving children and widow, Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple’s four children  — Charles, Anne, Andrew, and Edward — walked behind the coffin, borne on a modified Land Rover hearse, through the grounds of Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

Accompanying them were his grandsons, princes William and Harry, and the Queen, who was in a Bentley car.

See photos below:

Queen Elizabeth II looks at the coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)

 

Queen Elizabeth II takes her seat for the funeral service of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L), Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (2R) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) follow the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. – (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Queen Elizabeth II (L) watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, (L-front), Britain’s Prince Andrew, Duke of York, (L-centre) and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L-back) are seen during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by LEON NEAL / POOL / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales walks behind the coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a ceremonial funeral procession to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)

 

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Bentley at the funeral for her husband, Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.  (Photo by LEON NEAL / POOL / AFP)

 

Members of the armed forces pay tribute to the coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the quadrangle ahead of the ceremonial funeral procession of to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)

 

Royal Marine bandsmen march into position at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.  (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor / POOL / AFP)

 

Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales walks during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)

 

Military bandsmen march into position at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor / POOL / AFP)

 

The Royal family march behind the modified Land Rover Defender carrying the coffin of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the ceremonial funeral procession to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.  (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP)

 

Military Bands march up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.  (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor / POOL / AFP)

 

 



