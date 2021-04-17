How Nigerian Students Can Apply For Indian Govt Scholarship – Education Ministry

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), New Delhi is inviting applications from Nigerians and other foreign students for grant of scholarship, the Federal Ministry of Education has said.

A statement from the Federal Scholarship Board Management explained that the scholarship was meant for students seeking to pursue higher studies at the undergraduate, post-graduate, and doctoral levels in Indian Educational Institutes/Universities for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The courses available for study include sciences, humanities, commerce, and engineering, except medical studies.

“Students from Nigeria, having a good academic record (with minimum 60 per cent marks or GPA 3 out of GPA 5 in qualifying examinations) and proficient in English, are welcome to apply for the ICCR scholarships,” the statement said.

Interested students were asked to create an account on the official website of ICCR before applying online for the scholarship.

While students between 18 and 30 years at the time of admission were identified as those eligible to apply, they were asked to apply to five universities in order of preference.

They were also asked to visit the website of such a university for detailed guides and ensure they upload the relevant documents required by the university, along with their transcripts in English.

“A 500-word essay in English needs to be submitted to ascertain English proficiency. Students can also submit their TOFEL/IELTS/ Standardized Test scores, if available.

“Universities/Institutions may also conduct an online interview for applicants. Shortlisted students would appear for personal interview and verification at the Indian High Commission. Health Certificate is important,” the statement added.

According to the board, the deadline for submission of applications online is April 30.

Read the full statement by the scholarship board below: