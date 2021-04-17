Lagos, Rivers Top List As States’ IGR Drop By N20bn In 2020

The trio of Lagos, Rivers, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have topped the list of states with the highest amount of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2020.

This is according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its report titled ‘Internally Generated Revenue At State Level (Q4 And Full Year 2020)’.

Data from the agency also revealed that the 36 states of the Federation and FCT generated approximately N1.31 trillion in the year under review.

The amount generated by the states represents a fall of N20 billion compared with the N1.33 trillion revenue recorded as of the end of 2019.

“This indicates a negative growth of -1.93 per cent year on year. Similarly, the Q4, 2020 states and FCT IGR figure hits N335.25bn compared to N338.57bn recorded in Q3, 2020.

“This indicates a negative growth of -0.98 per cent quarter on quarter,” the report published on Friday read.

It added, “Lagos State has the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N418.99bn recorded, closely followed by Rivers with N117.19bn, while Yobe State recorded the least Internally Generated revenue.”

In 2020, Lagos generated N418,988,587,897.11 revenue, while Rivers and FCT recorded IGR of N117,189,729,245.29 and N92,059,700,897.42 respectively.

The three states were followed by Delta (N59,732,882,662.97), Kaduna (N50,768,523,407.34), Ogun (N50,749,595,850.07), Oyo (N38,042,733,036.47), Kano (N31,819,816,711.74), Akwa Ibom (N30,696,770,278.06) and Anambra (N28,009,906,580.48), to complete the top 10.

On the other hand, the 10 states with the lowest IGR included Borno (N11,578,518,120.67), Katsina (N11,399,650,509.67), Niger (N10,524,281,921.17), Benue (N10,463,674,280.73), and Ekiti (N8,716,460,193.84).

Others were Jigawa (N8,667,720,607.78), Gombe (N8,537,983,927.43), Adamawa (N8,329,870,706.65), Taraba (N8,114,973,143.14), and Yobe (N7,779,631,175.54).

See the list of states with their IGR in 2020 below: