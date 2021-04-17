One Feared Killed As Bandits Attack Police Checkpoint

One police officer has been feared killed as bandits attacked a mobile police checkpoint at Dogon-Gawa community of Takum Local Government Area, Taraba State.

The Chairman of the Council, Shiban Tikari, confirmed the incident to Channels Television noting the gunmen struck in the early hours of Saturday.

He added that he was there when the attack took place with over 200 of the bandits surrounding them.

According to him, there was a heavy gun duel between the police officers and the bandits leading to the death of one officer.

Tikari alleged that the Tiv militias comprising of remnants of late Gana boys are responsible for the series of attacks in the southern zone of Taraba.

As at the time of this report, phone calls and text messages to the police public relations officer David Misal were not responded to.

This attack on police checkpoint Dogon-Gawa community comes days after gunmen killed four people in separate attacks carried out between Wednesday and Thursday in Taraba State.

The gunmen in their numbers first attacked Tor-Larshager a suburb community of Wukari Local Government Area killing a 70-year-old man and setting ablaze his residential apartment at about 9:00pm.