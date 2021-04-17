Advertisement

Zidane: ‘I’m Not A Terrible Coach, I’m Not The Best Either’

Channels Television  
Updated April 17, 2021
Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane looks on from the side-lines during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

 

Zinedine Zidane defended himself on Saturday against accusations he is a lucky coach but again refused to commit to staying at Real Madrid next season. 

An impressive week has put Madrid in sight of winning both La Liga and the Champions League, after they beat Barcelona in the Clasico last weekend before knocking out Liverpool on Wednesday.

Despite sitting one point behind Atletico Madrid, Zidane’s team are now favourites to defend the title they claimed last term in the Frenchman’s first full season back in charge.

 

Real Madrid’s French defender Ferland Mendy (L) talks to Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane during the “El Clasico” Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid on April 10, 2021. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

 

It would add to the 11 major trophies Zidane has already won across his two spells as Real Madrid coach, which includes two league titles and three consecutive successes in the Champions League.

Asked if it annoys him when he is called lucky, Zidane said: “I am lucky, it’s true, lucky to be here and to coach this great club. Am I a terrible coach? I don’t think I am terrible, I don’t believe that.

“I’m not the best either, sure, but I enjoy what I’m doing.”

Zidane’s contract at Real Madrid runs until the summer of 2022 but doubts remain about whether he will continue beyond the current season.

He resigned unexpectedly in 2018 after winning the Champions League and has been linked with taking charge of the French national team and Juventus, where he spent five years as a player.

“I don’t think about the future,” said Zidane. “I don’t know what will happen, you can have a five-year contract and leave tomorrow or the opposite. I’m happy and thinking about tomorrow’s game.”

 

Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) and Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane gesture at the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 14, 2021. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Real Madrid play away at struggling Getafe on Sunday and Zidane has been able to name only 13 outfield players in the squad for the match.

Madrid announced on Saturday that Ferland Mendy has a calf problem while neither Eden Hazard nor Dani Carvajal were deemed ready after recently recovering from injury.

Zidane has only four fit defenders, with Sergio Ramos out injured, Raphael Varane unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 and Nacho Fernandez suspended. Casemiro is also banned after being sent off against Barcelona.



