Nearly 100 Injured In Egypt Train Accident – Health Ministry

Channels Television  
Updated April 18, 2021
People abd security forces gather at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt’s central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. AFP

 

A train accident north of Cairo on Sunday left 97 people injured, Egypt’s health ministry said, in the latest rail calamity to hit the North African country.

The ministry said “97 citizens were injured in a train accident in Toukh”, a small farming town in the fertile Nile Delta about 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside the capital.

No deaths were reported.

A security source told AFP eight carriages came off the rails as the train headed north towards the city of Mansoura.

Over 55 ambulances were dispatched to treat the injured, the ministry said, and investigators have been sent to assess the accident’s cause.

The security source said the driver and other rail officials had been detained for questioning.

Egyptian rail disasters are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured last month in a train crash in the country’s south, according to the latest official toll, which authorities have revised several times.

People gather at the scene of a railway accident in the city of Toukh in Egypt’s central Nile Delta province of Qalyubiya on April 18, 2021. AFP

 

The prosecution alleged last week that the driver of one train and his assistant had both left the driver’s cabin when it crashed into another train.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has vowed to hold to account those responsible for the latest of several deadly train accidents in recent years.

The African Development Bank announced earlier this month a $170 million loan to improve safety on Egypt’s rail network.

