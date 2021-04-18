PDP Calls For Pantami’s Sack, Asks DSS To Probe Minister

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami after several reports portrayed his past extreme religious views.

Pantami had for the first time acknowledged his past views but noted that he has since renounced those radical assertions.

According to Pantami, the past radical ideas he was championing were due to age, immaturity, and limited knowledge.

But the PDP in a statement issued on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, asked the Department of State Service to quiz the Minister.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning over alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda,” the statement partly read.

“The party also demands that President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately sack the minister, given the sensitivity of the issue at stake.”

The main opposition party explained that its position “is predicated on the heightening concerns in the public space and in the international arena of possible compromises by the communication minister, who has access to sensitive government documents and information, in addition to data of all individuals including high profile personalities in the public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.”

It also expressed worry about “allegations in the public suggesting that the minister compromised the NIN registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as our citizens.”

While urging Nigerians to remain alert and very sensitive to their environment, the PDP said the masses should not hesitate in providing useful information to our security agencies in the interest of our nation.