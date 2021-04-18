Rivers LG Election: PDP Clears All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 23 Chairmanship seats in the Rivers State Local Government Elections which held on Saturday.

The Chairman, Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Retired Justice George Omereji announced this while addressing newsmen at the commissions’ headquarters in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Omereji said the PDP also won all the 319 councillorship positions in the state.

More to follow…