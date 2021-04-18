Simy Nwankwo Equals Aiyegbeni’s 10 Years Goal Record 

Super Eagles star, Simy Nwankwo has equalled compatriot, Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s ten-year-old record of the most goals scored by a Nigerian in Europe’s top five leagues – English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Série A, Ligue A.

The Nigerian scored the only goal as his lowly-ranked Crotone lost 2-1 to Udinese in a week-30 Serie A game on Saturday.

Simy scores in a 7th consecutive game for Crotone! 10 goals in seven 🔥 Respect the name. @FcCrotoneOff pic.twitter.com/4Lo2cQ978D — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) April 17, 2021

Aiyegbeni netted 17 goals for Blackburn Rovers in the English Premier League during the 2011/2012 season, a development that earned him the accolade until Simy’s fine form shattered it.

READ ALSO: Goalkeeper Sent Off In Ecuador For Urinating Behind His Goalpost

Crotone were at the bottom of the table with relegation breathing down their neck before the game and needed a win to boost their chances of survival.

But it was their defensive weakness that once again saw them concede a goal, forty minutes into the encounter. The defenders were slow to respond as Alex Cordaz stopped a Roberto Pereyra shot with his leg.

Pereyra was quick to react, gathering the ball before laying it for Rodrigo De Paul to give Udinese the lead.

Nwankwo then levelled things for his side, just a few minutes later after converting a penalty.

His effort was, however, not enough with De Paul slamming the ball past the goalkeeper to seal the win for his club, further compounding Crotone’s chances of survival.

READ ALSO: Chelsea End Man City’s Quadruple Quest To Reach FA Cup Final

The Nigerian is fourth on the top scorers’ chat in Italy; behind Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo; Romelu Lukaku and Luis Muriel.

Nwankwo had a few weeks ago equalled George Weah’s record, becoming the third African to strike in five consecutive Serie A matches.