Troops Arrest Suspected Boko Haram Informant In Yobe

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant in Kamuya, Yobe State.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the suspect was identified as Modu Ari.

The army spokesman said the informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in the state.

“On interrogation, he confessed to having revealed troops’ movements and position to his Boko Haram collaborators,” the statement partly read.

“Investigation is however ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.”

The army spokesman said the unfortunate sabotage of troops movement by Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol.

He stated that troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai repelled the attack, stressing that their own troops suffered some casualties.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible.

He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions.

The COAS also admonished citizens to as a matter of patriotic duty, avail the troops of credible and timely information that will help them flush out the adversaries.