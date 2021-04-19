Amotekun Arrest Over 250 Cows For Destroying Farmlands, Crops In Ondo Communities

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun Corps have arrested over 250 cows following a distress call and petitions by farmers in Ipogun, Ilara, Owena Dam axis in Ifedore Local Government Area of the State.

The State Commander of the State Security Network, Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye disclosed this to journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, at the signing of an agreement for the release of the cows.

He lamented that when he visited the farmlands to assess the level of destruction, he discovered that the herders destroyed over 300 hectares of farmland with crops, including cassava, maize, cocoyam, and yam.

“I was amazed when I saw the level of destruction when we got to the farm. The herders first attacked us, but later ran away. However, we arrested two of them. We also seized over 250 cows,” he said.

According to him, the herders even went ahead to uproot cassava, cocoyam, and yam tubers to feed their cows.

Adeleye noted that government would henceforth prosecute owners of seized cows and auction the animals after getting a court order.