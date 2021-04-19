Bandits Kill Three Locals In Two Kaduna LGs

At least three people have been killed in two separate attacks by bandits in Kajuru and Igabi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks on Monday.

He said one of the victims was killed by bandits at a settlement near Maraban Jos in Igabi LGA, while bandits also killed another man on the outskirts of Garu village, also in the same local government.

Aruwan explained that the killing in Garu village occurred after the bandits rustled an unspecified number of cows belonging to the brother of the deceased, Salmanu Beti.

He added that one other resident was killed by the bandits in Kajuru LGA during an attack on a community.

The commissioner noted that 11 expended rounds of AK-47 ammunition were found at the location, while security operatives engaged the bandits in gunfire.

He said the firepower of the security operatives forced the bandits to escape into the bush with some of them sustaining varying degrees of injury.

On the other hand, Aruwan said two suspects – Ibrahim Bala and Salisu Yusuf – were arrested by the police in Buruku village in Chikun LGA.

The suspects were alleged to be providing medical services to bandits.