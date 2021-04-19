Gunmen Attack Police Station In Abia

Gunmen have attacked a police station in Uzoakoli, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The spokesman of the Abi State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the attack to Channels Television via the telephone.

He said an investigation has commenced to unravel the perpetrators of the attack, adding that no group has claimed responsibility yet.

The Police Public Relations Officer said officers were in a meeting and promised to get more updates on the development.

Although reports say the gunmen razed the station, overpowered the policemen on duty and released suspects in custody, the police authorities however did not confirm how true it is.

It is also not clear if they invaded the police armoury.