NFF Assures Super Falcons Coach Of Full Support

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has assured the Head Coach of the Super Falcons, Randy Waldrum, of the necessary support needed to build a formidable squad that will compete for global laurels.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, gave the assurance on Monday at a brief meeting of the football body’s management with Waldrum at its headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that the Amaju Pinnick led administration was resolute in harnessing available human, material, and non-physical resources and assets to uplift the nine-time African champions to eventual world-beaters.

“I welcome you to the NFF headquarters for the very first time. Let me start by saying that I was actually impressed with your professionalism and competence shown in the handling of the squad at the Turkish Women’s Tournament, and that played a great role in the Super Falcons winning all their matches at the tournament,” Sanusi told the female national team’s coach.

He added, “Permit me to also say the NFF is enamoured by your request, without any prompting, to come and watch the NWFL Super 6 taking place in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

“This shows clearly that you are interested in the development and sustenance of the Nigeria women’s game and discovering players for the national team. We will continue to give you all the support to build a formidable team that the world will reckon with by its performance at major tournaments outside the African continent.”

Waldrum, an American who played as a midfielder and has worked largely within the American women football circle, was head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago national team between 2014 and 2016.

“The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AFCON competitions held so far.

“We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Mr Waldrum can take us to that level,” said NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, on Waldrum’s appointment in October 2020.

The Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Yusuf Fresh, also made a similar statement on Monday, saying the NFF has implicit confidence in Waldrum to upgrade the technical hue of the Super Falcons and mould them into one of the world’s best.