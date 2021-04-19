PHOTOS: Buhari Hosts Niger Republic’s Bazoum To Iftar Dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, to an Iftar dinner to break his fast at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was in line with the resolve of both leaders to share the blessings of Ramadan while promoting harmony and mutual understanding between their countries, President Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

President Bazoum who arrived at the State House Mosque along with his delegation at about 6:45pm was received by the Nigerian leader, after which they prayed together before proceeding to the Banquet Hall.

This was preceded by a meeting between both leaders who discussed issues of mutual interest, security and economy.

Some of the top Nigerian government officials at the dinner included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Others were the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno, Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’I, and Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

On the entourage of President Bazoum, who was on his first international trip after his inauguration on April 2, were Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hassoumi Massasou; Deputy Chief of Staff, Djibo Daouda, and Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria, Alat Migaskia.

Some of the high points of the dinner are captured in the pictures below: