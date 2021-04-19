Wike Threatens To Suspend Implementation Of Financial Autonomy If JUSUN Strike Continues

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened to suspend the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary if the court workers in the state continue with their strike.

Governor Wike stated this on Monday when he received members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) who converged on the entrance of the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt to submit a letter as part of the association’s solidarity with the judiciary staff.

The staff, under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union Of Nigeria (JUSUN) had on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike to demand the implementation of the constitutional provisions and court judgement granting financial autonomy to the judiciary at both the federal and state levels.

Wike while addressing them said the association in the state has no justification to join the national strike because his administration has not erred in any way.

The NBA chairman in Port Harcourt, Prince Nyekwere before submitting the protest letter said their protest is to protect Rivers State from retracing from the implementation of the financial autonomy.