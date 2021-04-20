Advertisement

Chad Imposes Curfew, Shuts Borders After Death Of President Deby

Updated April 20, 2021
A Russian made T-55 tank in seen stationed at a roundabout in the city of N’Djamena, Chad, on April 19, 2021. The Chadian army said on April 19, 2021 it had killed 300 rebels in the north of the country at the weekend, adding that it had lost five of its soldiers.
Chad imposes curfew and shuts borders after the death of president Deby: army.

The announcement came a day after provisional election results projected late president Idris Debby would win a sixth term in office.

Déby was one of Africa’s longest-serving leaders after becoming president of Chad through charter 1991.

Deby’s son, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno is expected to lead the council but “free and democratic” elections will be held once the transition period is over, the army said on Tuesday.

 



