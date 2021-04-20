Updates: Chadian President Dies On Frontlines – Curfew Imposed, Borders Shut

Welcome to our live updates on happenings in Chad following the death of long-time President Idriss Deby.

The newly re-elected President died of injuries on Tuesday while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country.

The shocking announcement came only the day after the 68-year-old was proclaimed the winner of a presidential election that had given him a sixth term in office.

The army said Deby had been commanding his army at the weekend as it battled against rebels who had launched a major incursion into the north of the country on election day.

Idriss Deby’s Son To Take Over Military Council

General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno will be replacing his father, Idriss Deby Itno, as head of a military council.

The army announced on Tuesday in a radio broadcast that the four-star general will replace his father.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio.

Curfew Imposed, Borders Shut

The army has announced that a curfew has been imposed and borders should be immediately shut after the death of President Deby.

Chad’s Army Promises ‘Democratic’ Elections In 18 Months Chad’s army has dissolved government and parliament after announcing the death of President Idriss Deby Itno They vowed “free and democratic” elections following an 18-month transition period.

Tributes On Social Media

Chadians and others have taken to social media to pay tributes to President Idriss Deby who died after he sustained injuries on the frontline battling rebels. Many lauded him for being a true leader who was selflessly committed to the stabilty of his country. Israel Prime Minister in a tweet said he will be missed for his bold leadership and his historic decision to renew Chad’s relationship with Israel.

See below some of the tributes on Twitter:

I send my deepest condolences to the people of Chad on the passing of President Idriss Déby. We will miss his bold leadership and always remember his historic decision to renew Chad’s relationship with Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 20, 2021