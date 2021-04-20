Ondo Election: Tribunal Strikes Out PDP’s Jegede Case Against Akeredolu

The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday struck out the case filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in the state, Eyitayo Jegede.

Following the re-election of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, Akeredolu had challenged the victory in the Tribunal.

But the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Abubakar Umar, dismissed the case of the PDP candidate for lacking in merit.

“The issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction,” he ruled.

Reacting to the outcome, Akeredolu addressed journalists at the Government House, Akure, the state capital on the judgement.

While thanking the tribunal for the judgement and the people of the state for their support, asking the PDP candidate to join hands with him to move the state forward.

The tribunal had last week announced in a notice made available to journalists that judgment had been fixed for Wednesday.

However, in another notice issued on Monday evening by the Tribunal Secretary, parties involved in the case were informed that the date has changed to Tuesday.