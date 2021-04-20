PHOTOS: Buhari Attends Ramadan Lecture

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday attended a Ramadan Tafsir in the State House Mosque.

Tafsir is an Arabic word for ‘lecture’.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

READ ALSO: Zamfara Govt Spends ₦2.9bn On Ramadan Welfare

The Sultan of Sokoto last week had signalled the commencement of the Ramadan fast, after a moon sighting.

The President, who was accompanied by personal aides, was attending the Tafsir for the first time in two years, following the closure of the Mosque throughout the Ramadan last year due to the restrictions in public gatherings put in place by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, now renamed Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), according to a statement by presidential aide Garba Shehu.

“In a sermon before the commencement of the exercise, the Chief Imam of the Villa, Sheikh Abdulwahid Abubakar Sulaiman lamented that groups and individuals have been spreading concocted and senseless stories regarding COVID-19, misleading a large number of people,” the statement said.

“He called the epidemic ‘‘a trial from the Almighty, as well as a leveller and equalizer of humanity.’’

“The Chief Imam urged Nigerians to continue to observe the regulations put in place by the relevant authorities to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Below are some of the moments of Tuesday’s Tafsir as captured by State House photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo.