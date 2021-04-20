Advertisement

Senate To Probe Assault Scandal Involving CCT Chairman Danladi Umar

Channels Television  
Updated April 20, 2021
CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar
File photo: Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar

 

The Senate is set to probe an alleged assault on a security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

During plenary on Tuesday, the upper chamber directed its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the matter.

The Senate is giving this directive after a Federal Lawmaker from Plateau state, Senator Istifanus Gyang submitted a petition to the Upper Chamber on behalf of the victim, Clement Sargwak.

Sargwak had alleged that he was assaulted by the CCT Chairman and a policeman attached to him in March at the popular Banex plaza Abuja where he works as a security guard.

READ ALSO: NDLEA Nabs Two Suspects For Selling Cannabis Cookies To School Children

He said the CCT boss assaulted him while undergoing his lawful activities after he informed him that his car was wrongly parked.

The victim, therefore, asked the Senate to ensure justice is done on his case.

The committee on ethics is to investigate and report back in four weeks.



More on Headlines

Updates: Chadian President Dies On Frontlines – Curfew Imposed, Borders Shut

Newly Elected Chad President Idriss Deby Dies On Frontlines – Army Spokesman

‘Nigerians Have Been Denied Good Governance’, Ubani Backs JUSUN Strike

INEC To Blacklist Political Parties Over Violent Congresses

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV