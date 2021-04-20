Advertisement

Son Of Late Chad President To Take Over As Head Of Military Council

Channels Television  
Updated April 20, 2021
In this file photo taken on April 11, 2021, Four-Star General and head of the Republican Guard in Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (C), 37, son of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seen at a polling station in N’djamena. PHOTO: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

 

A four-star general who is a son of Chad’s slain president Idriss Deby Itno will replace him at the head of a military council, the army announced on Tuesday.

“A military council has been set up headed by his son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno,” the army’s spokesman, General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, said on state radio.

This was shortly after the announcement that the newly re-elected president had died of wounds while fighting rebels in the north of Chad.

More to follow…



