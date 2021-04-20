Zamfara Govt Warns Against Diversion Of N2.9bn Ramadan Welfare Packages

Zamfara State government on Tuesday warned stakeholders against diversion of Ramadan welfare package worth N2.9billion.

The Chairman of the main committee, Nasiru Magarya, who is also the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, gave the warning during the distribution of the grains to local government chairmen in the state.

He stressed that the grains are for the poor and anyone caught diverting them will be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The grains are for beneficiaries. It is for poor people and indigent beneficiaries.

“Anyone caught diverting the items or selling them, once reported will be made to face the wrath of the law,” Magarya said.

He said efforts have been put in place to ensure transparency and that the poor and indigent will enjoy the welfare packages.

Magarya added that the state Governor Bello Matawalle has purchased 450 trucks of foodstuffs and essential commodities for distribution to the public as Ramadan welfare packages for the vulnerable, less privileged, internally displaced persons, civil servants, and other members of the public.

He noted that the welfare packages will help in reducing the hardship being faced by people, adding that it will enable them to observe the Ramadan fast with relative ease and happiness.