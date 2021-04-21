Gunmen Abduct Three Construction Workers In Ondo

Gunmen have abducted three construction workers in Ondo State.

The victims were among those working on the rehabilitation of the Ikaram/ Akunnu -Akoko axis of Akoko North/West and North/East Local Government Areas of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone call on Wednesday, adding that the workers were kidnapped on Tuesday.

He noted that two of the abducted workers are from the southwestern part of the country, while the third one hails from Plateau State.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Salami has ordered a detachment of policemen to the area to search for and rescue the victims and also apprehend the abductors.

The police spokesman explained that other sister security agencies such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)as well as local hunters are also involved in the operation.

He appealed to residents of the area and the state, in general, to be alert always and report any suspicious persons they notice to the police in time.