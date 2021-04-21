Insecurity: Nigeria Police Needs More Money, Motivation, Says Ex-CP

To effectively tackle the numerous security challenges facing the country, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force need more motivation and funding to boost their morale.

This is according to a former Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Ojukwu, who disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

While noting that the morale of police officers is low, Ojukwu called on the Federal Government to ensure that the Force is properly equipped with both men and materials.

“The police need these four Ms – Men, Motivation, Materials and Money. Without money, the police can’t go anywhere.

“There is no police force that can operate effectively without proper motivation, money for the men to have good salaries, for the men to relate as human beings. Should anybody lose his life, for the family to have something, the police go down a lot.”

Why asked why criminals target military and police formations, he replied saying: “These attacks are a prelude to something more sinister.”

He, therefore, asked security agencies and intelligence departments to collaborate together with a view to finding out the sole aim of the miscreants.

Nigeria has been experiencing a series of security threats ranging from terrorism, banditry, militancy, cultism among others in several parts of the country.

The country has been battling terrorism for more than a decade which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the northeast.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.

On March 1, jihadist fighters burnt down a United Nations humanitarian compound in the town of Dikwa after dislodging troops, killing six civilians.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.