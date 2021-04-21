Kidnapped Ekiti Monarch Regains Freedom After Five Days

The kidnapped Traditional Ruler of Ilemeso in Ekiti State, David Oyewunmi has regained freedom after spending about five days in captivity.

The monarch was kidnapped on April 16 at his palace after gunmen scaled the fence of the palace and released several gunshots before taking him to an unknown destination.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, Sunday Abutu confirmed the news of his release to Channels Television on Wednesday.

He disclosed that the Traditional Ruler is currently receiving medical attention at a health facility within the state following the trauma he experienced at the hands of the kidnappers.

Abutu linked the release of the monarch to a combined effort of the police and local security outfits in the state.