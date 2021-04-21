Police Parade Suspected Robbers, Rapist Who Lured Victims With Bread

The Niger State Police Command has paraded nine suspects arrested in different locations for their involvement in various robbery attacks in the state.

Those arrested include Abdul Mohammad, Amos Oyerinde, Yahaya Jibrin, Abubakar Sadiq, Mohammad Abdullahi, Chibuzor Bernard, Mohammad Usman, Abdulrahman Ali, and William Godwin.

Parading the suspects at the Police Headquarters in Minna on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer of the command, Wasiu Abiodun, noted that six cars were recovered during investigations.

He explained that Abdul, Amos, Yahaya, and Abubakar confessed to have actively participated in some of the recent robberies in the state capital.

The command’s spokesman added that Abdullahi, Chibuzor, Usman, and Abdulrahman were receivers and transporters of stolen vehicles while Godwin was arrested with a revolver pistol that was given to him by two of the suspects.

He noted that the command received complaints of robbery attacks in areas of Farm Centre, Minna, NITECO Tunga, and Bida where six vehicles were stolen.

Abiodun said the command deployed its operatives to go after the suspects, leading to their arrest in Bida and Minna in Niger, as well as Abuja and Sokoto State.

He also paraded 40-year-old Festus Okeke of Ishau village in Kafin Koro in Paikoro Local Government Area of the state.

Okeke alleged to have lured four girls into his shop and had canal knowledge of two of them.

He was said to have fiddled with the private part of the other two girls who were between 10 and 13 years.

According to the command’s spokesman, the suspect lured the victims with N200 and loaves of bread to commit the crime.