‘Wanted’ Drug Supplier Arrested With Over 100kg Cocaine In Abia

A notorious major supplier of illicit drugs, Chibuike Apolos has been arrested at Mbausi in Isialangwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Femi Babafemi, adding that the suspect was nabbed today in his hideout following an early morning raid.

Apolos had been on the wanted list of the Abia State Command of the NDLEA since February following the arrest of one Chima Ukeleonu

NDLEA said Ukelonu is the suspect behind the video that went viral in January showing a young man hawking illicit drugs on the street, noting that Apolos was put on the wanted list on the anti-drug agency.

The Commander, Abia State Command of the NDLEA, Bamidele Akingbade, also confirmed the arrest.

“The Command has been on his trail since February this year. Fortunately, we got a tip-off that he just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the south-east especially Abia state, the Command still embarked on the operations which culminated in the arrest of one Chibuike Apolos with ten (10) bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grammes of cocaine, 1 gramme of heroin and 5 grammes of methamphetamine.

“The suspect is one of the major suppliers of illicit drugs in Abia State, especially in the Isialangwa communities. The State governor has been notified and his building has been marked for demolition.”

Similarly, a 61-year-old Lawan Gambo Umar has been arrested in Taraba State for trafficking 58.50kg of Cannabis Sativa.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Suleiman Ajadi, said: “The suspect was taking the skunk concealed inside sacks of beans chaff used to feed animals to Fune in Yobe state when our men intercepted him.”