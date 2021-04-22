I Would Have Resigned If I Was In Pantami’s Situation – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has faulted the continued stay of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He believes it is unreasonable for the government to allow anyone in a situation such as that of the embattled minister to remain in office.

The governor made the remarks on Wednesday via his Twitter handle while reacting to the comments said to have been made by Pantami in the past in support of extremist groups.

Although the minister has renounced the comments, saying he was a changed person, Governor Wike insisted that it was wrong to allow Pantami to continue with his duties as a minister.

According to him, the minister ought to have relinquished his duties but the situation has worsened because the government does not care.

‘It Is Inexcusable’

The governor stressed that the time when the minister made the comments does not matter, saying they could be described as the germinated seeds that have led to the killing of people.

He advised Pantami to tender his resignation as minister, adding that he would have done the same if he was in such a situation.

It is inexcusable, at best we can say the seeds he sowed has germinated and led to the killing and destruction of people. If I was in such a situation I would have tendered my resignation. — Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (@GovWike) April 21, 2021

The minister has been under fire recently for the comments he made in the past in support of extremist groups, despite his position as a changed person.

There have been intense calls for his removal by various individuals and groups, including human rights activists, social media users, and the main opposition party – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Amid the demands that he should resign or be sacked, Pantami attended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) which was presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters at the end of the FEC meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the issue of Pantami’s removal was not discussed.