NWFL SUPER 6: Rivers Angels Humble Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo Fine Run Continues

Rivers Angels have recorded their first win at the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 with a 4-0 thrashing of rivals, Bayelsa Queens at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

Both sides ended the first half goalless but the New Vision Girls improved in the second half and their opponents could not withstand the pressure they brought.

The pressure paid off in the 60th minute when Amarachi Okoronkwo’s freekick from outside the box hit the woodwork but Saiki Mary was quick enough to convert the rebound.

READ ALSO: NFF Assures Super Falcons Coach Of Full Support

Just before the Jewel of Rivers would finish celebrating the first goal, Vivian Ikechukwu doubled their lead in the 61st minute with a brilliant pull out from the far left leaving Rita Akarekor helpless.

Ikekhua Oghenebrume increased the tally in the 63rd minute as she dribbled past Esther Udegbe before slotting home beyond Akarekor.

The winger secured her brace in the 87th minute when she received a cross from Imuran Rofiat and scored off a rebound after her initial header came off the crossbar.

Rivers Angels’ next match is against Edo Queens on Friday and for Head Coach, Edwin Okon, the competition just started for his team.

“If you watched our first and second games, you’ll know that we should have been topping by now. The journey just started and I have reminded the players that it’s not over yet.

“No team here is a pushover, we will keep upping our game as we proceed because it’s not easy,” he added.

FC Robo Queens Extend Lead

Meanwhile, FC Robo Queens recorded their second win at the competition with an impressive 4-1 victory over Edo Queens to extend their points to seven and claimed leadership of the table.

Monday Gift scored the first goal, her third at the tournament to give the Lagos-based team the lead at half-time. In the second half, Esther Oyenezide, Lawal Taiwo, and Oke Maria registered their names in the score sheet to wrap a fine performance for coach Emmanuel Osahon’s team. Jumoke Alani scored the consolation goal for Edo Queens in the 62nd meeting.

Delta Queens also recorded their second win at the competition with a 2-0 victory over Sunshine Queens. Chiamaka Okuchukwu’s brace did the job for the Okowa Ladies.

Delta Queens are tied on 7 points with FC Robo Queens but are second on the log. Rivers Angels are third with 5 points, Sunshine Queens are 4th with 4 points, Bayelsa Queens occupy the 5th position with 1 point while Edo Queens are at the bottom without a point.

NWFL PREMIERSHIP SUPER 6

Thursday Results

Rivers Angels 4 Bayelsa Queens 0

Edo Queens 1 FC Robo Queens 4

Delta Queens 2 Sunshine Queens 0