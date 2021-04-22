Politicians, Activists Pay Tributes As Odumakin Begins Final Journey Home

A former spokesperson for the socio-political group Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, began his final journey home on Thursday as his body was laid in state at the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Scores of prominent Nigerians and human rights activists joined the wife of the late politician, Joe Okei-Odumakin, as well as family and friends to pay tributes to him.

Ahead of his burial scheduled to hold on Friday, Mrs Joe took to Twitter to pay tribute to her late husband whom she said would be buried in her heart.

Among those who attended the Service of Songs held in honour of Odumakin included Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Others were a factional leader of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, federal lawmakers – Wale Raji and James Faleke, as well as former governorship candidate Jimi Agbaje.

Mr Odumakin died on April 2 at the Intensive Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19.

He was said to have recovered from the disease about a week before he later died.

The late activist has been described by many as bold, audacious, frank, and a truth-teller who spoke fearlessly for the values he believed in.

He was a member of the 2014 National Conference and pushed for the restructuring of Nigeria – an agenda he fought fiercely until he breathed his last.

Some of the high points of the event are captured in the pictures below: