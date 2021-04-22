Three Swedish Soldiers Injured In Mali Road Blast

Three Swedish members of the European special forces mission in Mali were slightly hurt late Wednesday by a roadside bomb in the east of the country, the Swedish military said.

“Two of the soldiers have returned to duty and the third is under medical observation,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Sweden has committed 150 troops to Takuba, a coalition of European special forces that supports Mali’s beleaguered armed forces in their nine-year-old campaign against jihadists.

The Swedish contingent, backed by three Blackhawk combat helicopters, is based in Menaka, in the flashpoint eastern region of Liptako near the border with Niger and Burkina Faso.

Sweden has also deployed 215 troops with the UN force in Mali, MINUSMA.