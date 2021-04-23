Advertisement

Benghazi’s Win Over Enyimba Throws CAF Cup Group Wide Open

Channels Television  
Updated April 23, 2021
Bengazi’s lineup for the game: Photo: [email protected] Ahly Benghazi.

 

Muttasem el Taib scored to give Al Ahly Benghazi of Libya a 1-0 win over Enyimba of Nigeria Friday, and throw Group A of the CAF Confederation Cup wide open.

El Taib netted his first goal of the African campaign on 40 minutes to lift Benghazi from last to second in a match delayed 24 hours because Enyimba had flight and visa complications.

Orlando Pirates of South Africa top the table on nine points with one matchday to come, Benghazi have seven, Enyimba six, and Entente Setif five. All four clubs have a chance of progressing.

The top two finishers qualify for the quarter-finals draw on April 30 in Cairo, where group winners and runners-up will be separated.

Benghazi visit Setif in the final round and a win will enable them to become the third Libyan club after Al Ittihad and Al Nasr to reach the knockout stages in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.

As Enyimba sought an equalizer, they suffered a huge blow on 74 minutes when centreback Timothy Danladi was red-carded.

READ ALSO: NFF Assures Super Falcons Coach Of Full Support

Benghazi had four players yellow carded and Enyimba three in a fiery clash that produced 47 fouls at the Martyrs of February Stadium in the eastern Libyan city.

The other three groups have been decided with JS Kabylie of Algeria, Coton Sport of Cameroon, Jaraaf of Senegal, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Raja Casablanca of Morocco, and Pyramids of Egypt qualifying.

AFP



More on Sports

Ugandan International Robinson Opong Joins Rivers Hoopers

NWFL SUPER 6: Rivers Angels Humble Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo Fine Run Continues

Iheanacho Nets 11th Goal In Eight Games As Leicester Thrash West Brom

Ibrahimovic Signs New AC Milan Deal To Take him Past 40th Birthday

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV