Davido Hits 20 Million Instagram Followers, Becomes Most Followed African Artiste

Channels Television  
Updated April 23, 2021
Davido

 

Multi-award-winning musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has hit 20 million followers on Instagram.

The musician is now the most followed artiste not just in Nigeria but on the Facebook-owned platform.

Davido boasts of more followers than two of Nigeria’s biggest music artistes, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

While Wizkid has about 2.1 million followers, the self-acclaimed African Giant, Burnaboy has gathered 6.6 million followers.

The DMW boss took to his page to celebrate his latest milestone.

He recently featured in Zlatan Ibile’s new album titled: “CHO CHO”, and celebrated the feat by posting the cover of the album.

He captioned the post: “20M FOLLOWERS!! FUCK IT NEW MUSIC TONITE!! @zlatan_ibile x OBO x @iammayorkun ‘CHO CHO’ prod by @p.priime.”

 



