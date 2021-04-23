Advertisement

EPL: Leno Howler Helps Everton Defeat Arsenal

Channels Television  
Updated April 23, 2021
Arsenal's German goalkeeper Bernd Leno (2nd R) watches after deflecting the ball into his own het for an own-goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2021. Michael Regan / POOL / AFP
Arsenal’s German goalkeeper Bernd Leno (2nd R) watches after deflecting the ball into his own het for an own-goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2021.
Michael Regan / POOL / AFP

 

An own-goal from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno handed Everton a 1-0 Premier League win on Friday as around 2,000 fans protested against Gunners owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates Stadium.

With both sides chasing places in Europe next season, it was Carlo Ancelotti’s side who came out on top with a first win in seven games.

German keeper Leno turned a Richarlison cross into his own goal in the 76th minute to give the Toffees victory.

Arsenal supporters had gathered outside the ground demanding Kroenke stand down after the club’s attempt to join the doomed Super League project.

The result left Everton in eighth place, three points off the Champions League places.

Arsenal are ninth, nine points off the top four.

 

AFP



More on Sports

UFC: Kamaru’s Relentless Pursuit Of Greatness Shows No Signs Of Stopping

Benghazi’s Win Over Enyimba Throws CAF Cup Group Wide Open

Ugandan International Robinson Opong Joins Rivers Hoopers

NWFL SUPER 6: Rivers Angels Humble Bayelsa Queens, FC Robo Fine Run Continues

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV